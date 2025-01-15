Game-Worn Beast of New Haven Jersey Auction Ends Saturday, January 18 at 9PM

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to honor the Beast of New Haven for New Haven Hockey Night at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m. when the Hat Tricks take on the Motor City Rockers.

The Hat Tricks will be wearing custom Beast-themed jerseys during the game which are up for auction NOW through the Dash app. The auction closes on Saturday at 9 p.m.

The night is proudly sponsored by TK's American Cafe and Nighthawk Brewing Company.

