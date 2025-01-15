Carolina Acquires Selyutin from Mississippi

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the FPHL, have traded for forward Dmitri Selyutin from the Mississippi Sea Wolves in return for future considerations and the completion of the Sam Best trade, the team announced today.

Selyutin, a native of Moscow, Russia, was traded to the Sea Wolves on Saturday from the Blue Ridge Bobcats where he played in 15 games this season. Across the course of the season with Blue Ridge, Selyutin scored two goals and picked up eight assists.

Before joining Blue Ridge, Selyutin spent the previous two seasons with Gornyak Rudny in the Pro Hokey Ligasy in Kazakhstan where he accrued 25 points over 58 games. The 27-year-old has also played in his homeland of Russia, Latvia and spent 2018-19 with the Tillsonburg Hurricanes of the GMHL. In the GMHL, Selyutin put up 70 goals and 48 assists in just 26 games with the Hurricanes.

Selyutin and the Thunderbirds return to action on Friday, January 17th, against the Blue Ridge Bobcats at the Fairgrounds Arena. Fans can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.com or at the Fairgrounds Arena Box Office.

