Bennett Propels Wave Over Blast Friday Night

The rosters may have evolved and changed over the years, but the narrative remains the same. The Baltimore Blast vs the Milwaukee Wave is one of the hottest rivalries of the MASL, dating back to the early 2000's when the teams would find each other squaring off in the then Major Indoor Soccer League. When these two teams square off, the fans know they are going to get both teams best, and that is what the fans of UW Milwaukee Panther arena saw on a typical cold and snowy Wisconsin winter night, but the temperature inside was much warmer than the outdoor thermometers would read.

Milwaukee would open the scoring early in this game, with a restart, just to the left of the arch, where Max Ferdinand would find Ricardo Carvalho, whose low shot to the near post, would just beat goalkeeper Mike Zierhoffer. Just as Milwaukee scored early, Baltimore would score late, as Jamie Thomas, finished off a wallascora of his own, as his initial shot, hit the boards above the goal, and finished his own rebound with a well-placed header to the far post to equalize with 59.3 remaining in the first.

The second quarter would see Baltimore take the advantage, when Bruno Henrique would find Victor Parreiras for the easy tap in. A lead that would only last a mere 30 seconds as Ian Bennett (Alex Sanchez) would equalize from close range.

Both teams would exchange opportunities before the halftime horn sounded, but goalkeepers Willie Banahene and Mike Zierhoffer would both stand strong throughout the first half.

Milwaukee would open the scoring in the 3rd when Alex Sanchez (Breno Oliveira) would beat Zierhoffer with a low shot to the far post, off said post and in for the 3-2 advantage.

Ricardo Carvalho would continue his positive form, when Max Ferdinand would find him for the 4-2 advantage at 9:04 of the 3rd.

Keeping with the narrative of the evening, Baltimore would score a late equalizer in the third when Bruno Henrique scored his first goal of the season, assisted by Elton De Oliveira, with just 11 seconds left on the clock.

Chad Poarch wasted no time in the beginning of the 4th quarter equalizing on an assist from Jamie Thomas, that was able to sneak by goalkeeper Willie Banahene.

Milwaukee would be forced to be a man down at 6:01 when Shawn Azcueta was sent to the box for tripping. To Baltimores disappointment, the game remained tied until with just about 4 minutes remaining in the game, Mario Alvarez's effort in the box, found Ian Bennett who redirected the shot with his chest to give Milwaukee the 5-4 lead.

Milwaukee was able to hold off a late Baltimore push with the 6th attacker and remain undefeated on the season, while handing Baltimore their first defeat.

Yeah, no, honestly, it's always good to score when your team needs it, so, I mean, it was a tough game. We knew it was going to be a tough game, but I was just excited that, we got the win importantly, and that I could add two goals and the game winner, so it's good. We just have to keep rolling, and now you have to turn the page and play tomorrow, so this huge win could be for nothing if we don't get three points tomorrow, so we'll be ready to go.

-Wave Captain and Forward Ian Bennett

Baltimore blast...Milwaukee Wave....even though they're not at full strength right now, missing Juan Pereira tonight, they are a veteran team that knows how to keep being close and stay in games.They had the game at four to four with a power play and I think that was the turning point and Ian showing his quality in front of the goal to score the winning goal. A lot of credit to our defense and six attack defensive team to close up the game. Really happy with the three points.

-Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero

Final Score: Milwaukee Wave 5, Baltimore Blast 4.

The Wave now travel to Dallas, Texas via the red eye to take on the Sidekicks Saturday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center before two more games against them at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Milwaukee Wave at Dallas Sidekicks. Saturday, December 21, 7:00pm.

Watch the game LIVE! and for FREE! via MASLtv on YouTube.

Milwaukee Wave vs Dallas Sidekicks, Saturday, December 28, 6:05pm

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

By Scott Fellows

