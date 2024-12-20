St. Louis Ambush Win A Close One Over Dallas

December 20, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush battle the Dallas Sidekicks

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush posted a 5-4 victory in a see-saw affair against the Dallas Sidekicks Friday night at The Family Arena. The win improved St. Louis to 1-3 on the season, while Dallas fell to 0-2.

The Ambush drew first blood when Frank Tayou navigated a difficult angle to put the ball in the corner of the net in the eleventh minute of the first quarter. The Sidekicks answered in the thirteenth minute when David Baleat got off a shot that just eluded St. Louis goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento.

Dallas took a 2-1 lead 28 seconds into the second period on a goal from Bradlee Baladez. Just over two minutes later, the Ambush drew even when Will Eskay sent a pass across the penalty area to Dududa Carvalho, who managed to evade Sidekicks goalkeeper Parker Lackland with a hard shot. At halftime, the score remained deadlocked 2-2.

At the start of the second half, the Ambush swapped out Nascimento for Pollo Cortes in goal. In the second minute of the third quarter, after several shots, misses and saves, Anthony Powell headed the ball into the net to make it 3-2 for Dallas. St. Louis scored the equalizer on a restart when Tayou sent a backheel pass to James Thomas, who found the back of the net in the fifth minute of the third period. The Ambush took a 4-3 lead in the seventh minute when Julio Varela scored off a pass from Lucas Almeida. The lead wouldn't last long, as Jamie Lovegrove scored for the Sidekicks less than a minute later to make it 4-4. With eight seconds left in the third quarter, Dallas went on a power play when St. Louis' Christian Briggs was sent to the penalty box for holding.

The Ambush managed to kill off the remainder of the power play to start the fourth quarter. Neither team scored until the fourteenth minute, when Lackland came far out of the goal, enabling St. Louis' Wil Nyamsi to score the go-ahead goal. The Ambush held on until the final buzzer, nailing down their first win of the season.

The Ambush will be back in action next Saturday, December 28 when they cross the state to duel the Kansas City Comets at 6:05 p.m. CT at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

