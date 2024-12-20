Empire Downs Visiting Stars 10-5 for First Win of 2024-25

December 20, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers earned their first victory of the young Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season on Thursday evening, downing the visiting Tacoma Stars 10-5. The Southern Californians' emphatic win, which saw them improve to 1-2-0 (wins-losses-shoutout/overtime losses) in 2024-25, was powered by three-point performances from Justin Stinson and defender Andy Reyes as well as by a stingy team performance. Backstops Brandon Gomez and Claysson De Lima were only forced into five combined saves, Gomez boasting a .750 save percentage and adding a goal.

Empire wasted no time in the opening quarter, grabbing the lead on a clever Justin Stinson assist off the boards that was touched home from close range by Mounir Alami for the rookie's third attacking point in as many games. The fans at Toyota Arena had little time to celebrate, as Tacoma quickly leveled things, Felipe Souza scoring from Logan Jones. However, Empire would reclaim its advantage on a gorgeous counterattack, Randy Martinez squaring to a streaking Reyes, who fired a hard shot inside right post.

The second period started with a rare occurrence, Strykers netminder Gomez making it 3-1 by sending a low long-range drive across goal and inside the left upright on a helper by Robert Palmer. After Tacoma cut its deficit in a half courtesy of a Nick Perera penalty kick, Jamael Cox claimed the second of three straight goals by the visitors, hitting an outstanding volley to fire home a pinpoint long ball from backstop Chris Toth. Stars attacker Moises Gonzalez finally gave his side a 4-3 edge by nodding a Matt Braem attempt under the crossbar.

The tightly contested third quarter saw Empire even the score on a Marco Fabián spot kick, followed by two more Strykers tallies inside the day's final period. First, Stinson received the ball from Abdul Mansaray and rifled it off the underside of the bar. Then, Emmanuel Aguirre tapped a Reyes restart into the net from close range to make it 6-4. Tacoma battled back in the form of a goal by Alex Caceres, who pounced on a misplayed ball with Gomez off his line, hitting the open net. However, the home team showed a strong response to the setback, tallying four straight times to close out the match.

After Fabián scored from another Reyes assist, Jorge DeLeon bagged his first of the season thanks to textbook determination, as he managed to push a contested ball across the line for an 8-5 score. With Tacoma subsequently sacrificing their netminder for a sixth attacker, the Strykers twice found the deserted goal to seal their 10-5 win, a Randy Martinez netter being followed by Antonio De La Torre's first ever MASL tally. De La Torre had received the ball from fellow midfielder Stinson.

The Empire Strykers hit the road to take on the Texas Outlaws on Saturday, December 21, 2024. The team's next home game is another clash with the Tacoma Stars on Sunday, January 5. Tickets are available.

