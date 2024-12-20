Sidekicks Fall Short to St. Louis Ambush on Friday Night

December 20, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Charles, MO - The Dallas Sidekicks battled the St. Louis Ambush on Friday night following a tough 2-9 loss to the Kansas City Comets five days earlier.

Late in the first quarter, the Ambush struck first with a goal by Franck Tayou. However, Sidekicks rookie, David Balyeat responded just two minutes later, scoring his first professional indoor goal in his debut match. The first quarter ended with the score tied at 1-1.

The Sidekicks took their first lead of the game just 28 seconds into the second quarter after Bradlee Baladez headed the ball into the net. The Ambush quickly equalized with a goal by Duduca Carvalho, leaving the teams tied 2-2 at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, the Sidekicks regained the lead with a goal from Anthony Powell, but the Ambush responded yet again. This time by James Thomas. The Ambush had their first lead of the game after Julio Varela scored. However, Jamie Lovegrove leveled the match, ending the quarter tied at 4-4.

In the fourth quarter, both teams fought hard but struggled to break the deadlock. With just two minutes remaining, a slip by goalkeeper, Parker Lackland allowed the Ambush to capitalize, scoring the decisive goal. Despite Lackland's strong performance earlier in the game, the Ambush secured the win with a final score of 5-4.

After two tough road losses, the Sidekicks are eager to bounce back and earn their first win of the season at their Home Opener tomorrow night. Join us at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center as the Sidekicks face off against the Milwaukee Wave at 7 PM. Tickets are on sale now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets.

