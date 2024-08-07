Belov, Sanderson Sign with River Dragons

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons signed two more players today, adding forward Daniel (Danila) Belov and Trever Sanderson for the 2024 Federal Prospects Hockey League season.

Belov, 20, can play both forward and defense. The 6-2, 190-pound Moskva, Russia native grew up playing hockey in the United States, most recently for the EHL's Walpole (MA) Express where he put up 9-7-16 in 37 games. In the playoffs, Belov added 4-3-7 in just six games. His most impressive season thus far was the 2021-22 campaign with the Each Coast Spartans 18U AAA team, scoring 24 goals and adding 38 assists for 62 points in just 51 games.

Sanderson comes to the River Dragons from the SIJHL where last season he split time between the Fort Frances Lakers and Sioux Lookout Bombers. After putting up 22 points in 26 regular season games, the La Ronge, SK native recorded 5-8-13 in 13 playoff games to lead Sioux Lookout to the SIJHL title. Sanderson also participated in the Centennial Cup with the Bombers, scoring twice in three games during the tournament.

Both players will join their River Dragons teammates on the ice for training camp in early October. The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

