Ryan Hunter Signs with Roanoke

August 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Former Columbus River Dragons forward Ryan Hunter has signed with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the SHPL.

Hunter, who was named FPHL Rookie of the Year with Columbus last season, finished second in team scoring with 75 points. His 29 goals and 46 assists were both good enough for third on the team last season, and his assist total was also third in the league behind teammates Justin MacDonald (72) and Kyle Moore (49).

The River Dragons would like to thank Ryan for his contributions to the organization both on and off the ice!

The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

