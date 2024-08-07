Wolves Go After Big Rookie Paytayken

August 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Watertown Wolves News Release


WATERTOWN, NY - Lare Pahtayken has signed a PTO with the Watertown Wolves for the upcoming season. At only 20 years old, Lare is a 6'3, 220lbs Two-Way Defenseman from Onion Lake, SK, Canada. Pahtayken was a highly sought after player for many FPHL teams this off-season, signing last night with the Wolves.

"We were battling alot of other teams to get Lare to Watertown, I know he's made the right choice. Defenseman are very hard to come by in any league, especially a guy around his size, that can move and play a complete game. I knew we had a competitive back end with our returners, but this signing gives us a ton of depth," said GM Charlie Pens. Welcome to Watertown, Lare! Howl Yeah!

