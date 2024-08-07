Thompson Ready for Year 3

August 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the re-signing of Austin Thompson for the upcoming season. Thompson is now set for his third full season with the organization.

For the second-straight season, Thompson recorded 56 points. He averaged one point-per-game, appearing in 55 of the 56 regular season games last year. 10 of Thompson's 27 goals came on the power play, tying a team-high with Dakota Bohn and Andrew Logar. Thompson was able to record six games with three or more points during the season.

In the playoffs, the Ontario native played in all seven postseason contests, and added another three goals and five assists. Two of the three postseason goals were monumental. In game two of the semi-finals, Thompson scored the game-winning goal in overtime to defeat Motor City and give the Black Bears the chance to play for the title. Two weeks later, he scored the empty-net goal that would secure the Commissioner's Cup for Binghamton.

