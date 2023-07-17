Belleville Sens Announce Renewal of Partnership with Slap Shot Signatures

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce the renewal of their partnership with Slap Shot Signatures for next season.

As part of the agreement, Slap Shot Signatures will continue to operate a silent auction booth at CAA Arena throughout the American Hockey League calendar. They will also retain similar advertising and branding opportunities.

"Slap Shot Signatures is extremely excited to return for the 2023-24 season," said Slap Shot Signatures owner Michael Whitaker. "We are proud to work with the Belleville Senators and continue to help with their efforts to raise funds for the Senators Community Foundation, which supports local programs in our region. As local residents and a local business, this is great to see, and we are happy to help support this program by showcasing signed and unsigned memorabilia from the stars of today and the legends of yesterday. these items will be up for bid each home game and we look forward to seeing familiar (and new) faces at our silent auction booth."

"We're excited to continue building on our successful relationship with Slap Shot Signatures," said Belleville Senators Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "We, as an organization, are also thrilled that a portion of sales ultimately leads to more funds from our Community Alley being donated to various groups across the Bay of Quinte Region."

For more information on partnership opportunities for your business, contact Belleville Senators Senior Manager of Corporate Partnerships and Marketing, Marie Pineault (pineaultm@bellevillesens.com).

Belleville Senators season seat memberships, group experiences and Business Elite memberships for the 2023-24 season are all currently on sale, with more information available via the Belleville Sens website.

