Logan Day Returns to Bears for 2023-24 Season

(Hershey, PA) - The 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Logan Day to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Day, 28, returns to the Chocolate and White after enjoying a standout 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, finishing second on the team and second among all AHL defenders in scoring with 14 points (3g, 11a) in 19 games. After not scoring a goal in the regular season, Day struck for his first goal as a Bear on May 11 in a victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack in Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Finals. Day would also add an assist in that contest, compiling his first of four multi-point games in the playoffs as he helped lead Hershey to its 12th Calder Cup title. He collected five assists in the Calder Cup Finals, including adding a helper on Garrett Pilon's overtime goal in the Game 5 victory at GIANT Center.

The native of Seminole, Florida played 36 regular season games with the Bears in the 2022-23 campaign, registering 12 assists. The Bears owned a 24-7-2-3 record when Day was in the lineup, and the rearguard collected two multi-assist games during his first year with the Bears.

Day has played in 253 career AHL games with Bakersfield, Lehigh Valley, and Hershey, scoring 97 points (22g, 75a). His best season came in 2018-19 with Bakersfield when he notched 34 points (7g, 27a) in 64 games.

The Hershey Bears start the club's defense of the Calder Cup on Oct. 14 as they open the 2023-24 season. The 2023 Calder Cup will be celebrated that night as the club raises its 12th championship banner ahead of a 7 p.m. puck drop at GIANT Center versus the Belleville Senators. For a complete season schedule, visit HersheyBears.com and look for single-game ticket information and a promotional schedule later this summer. Fans can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season now!

