Panthers Agree to Terms with Casey Fitzgerald on One-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Panthers announced today that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Casey Fitzgerald on a one-year, two-way contract.

Fitzgerald, 26, posted three points (0g, 3a) in 23 games for Buffalo last season before being claimed on waivers by Florida and appearing in four games for the Panthers.

A third-round pick by the Sabres in 2016, Fitzgerald has logged nine points (0g, 9a) in 63 career NHL games for Buffalo and Florida, as well as 34 points (9g, 25a) in 79 AHL games for Rochester.

Prior to turning pro, Fitzgerald spent four seasons at Boston College and helped the Eagles to two Hockey East regular season titles and earned spots on the All-Rookie Team, Second All-Star Team and was named the conference's Best Defensive Defenseman in 2017-18.

