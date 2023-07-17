Roadrunners to Join Reid Park Zoo for Summer Safari Nights July 22

Tucson, Arizona - TheTucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will join Reid Park Zoo for Summer Safari Nights on Saturday, July 22 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Roadrunners fans who bring a non-perishable item for The Tucson Family Food Project or Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank will receive $1 off their admission to Summer Safari Nights with the team's Mascot Dusty joining the evening as a special guest.

In addition to $1 off admission with a donation, the team will also be thanking fans who donated with an autographed 5 by 7 sized player card of a Roadrunners favorite of their choice based on availability with one card being awarded per-person.

The evening's Summer Safari Night will spotlight the Zoo's Andean Bear with keeper chats and wildlife activities, games, and live R & B music by the Just Intervals.

The July community event is part of #SummerRunners and part of the team's continuing effort to engage with current fans and meet fans in waiting throughout the offseason in Southern Arizona while also supporting community efforts and initiatives throughout Southern Arizona.

The Roadrunners home opener is scheduled for Saturday, October 21 at 7 p.m. with an NHL preseason game featuring the Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks scheduled for Saturday, October 7 at 3 p.m. from Tucson Arena. For tickets and more details, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com.

For information on Reid Park Zoo and Summer Safari Nights visit ReidParkZoo.org.

