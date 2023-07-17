Sabres Sign Weissbach to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has signed forward Linus Weissbach to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2023-24 season. The contract carries an average annual value worth $775,000.

Weissbach, 25, returns for his third season in the Sabres organization. In 136 career games at the AHL level, all with the Rochester Americans, he has totaled 84 points (36+48) while also adding 10 points (3+7) in 13 postseason contests.

During the 2022-23 campaign, Weissbach established career-highs in every offensive category in a personal-best 69 contests with the Amerks. He finished third amongst all Rochester skaters in goals (20), fourth in points (47) and fifth in assists (27) while also leading the team in game-winning goals (4).

The Gothenburg, Sweden, native finished tied for sixth in both goals (3) and points (10), respectively, and tied for third in assists (7) in 12 games during Rochester's run to the Eastern Conference Finals this past spring.

A seventh-round pick (192nd overall) of the Sabres in 2017, the 5-foot-9, 177-pound forward recorded two assists in seven games for Team Sweden, earning a silver medal at the 2016 Hlinka Memorial Tournament. He also helped the Swedes to a bronze medal at World U-17 Hockey Challenge in 2015.

