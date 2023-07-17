Panthers Sign Johnny Ludvig to Two-Year, Two-Way Deal
July 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers locked up another of their restricted free agents today, agreeing to terms with Johnny Ludvig on a two-year, two-way contract.
Ludvig, 22, is coming off a season in which he logged 17 points (3g, 14a) and 72 penalty minutes in 54 games for the Checkers. The blue liner also ranked second on the team with a plus-18 rating.
A third-round pick by Florida in 2019, Ludvig has battled injuries early on in his pro career - appearing in just 16 games across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. Overall he has registered 25 points (5g, 20a) in 70 pro games for Charlotte and Syracuse (Ludvig played for the Crunch during the 2020-21 campaign in which the Checkers opted opt).
Priot to turning pro, Ludvig starred for the Portland Winterhawks and racked up 87 points (24g, 63a) in 169 career WHL - including breaking out for 62 points in 60 games during the 2019-20 season and earning a spot on the WHL (West) First All-Star Team.
