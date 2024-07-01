Bees Sweep Doubleheader Over Isotopes

July 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - The Bees swept the Isotopes in Albuquerque's first doubleheader of 2024 Sunday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Game 1: Salt Lake plated five runs in the top of the second inning prior to the suspension of the contest last night and added eight runs in the ninth today en route to a 13-2 triumph over Albuquerque in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

Game 2: The Bees scored two runs in the first inning and led wire-to-wire while Salt Lake's pitching staff held Albuquerque to four hits to claim a 5-3 win over the Isotopes.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes fall to 74-84 in doubleheaders all-time and 32-36 at home. It's the 22nd time the club has been swept and 11th at home. Albuquerque hadn't been swept in a doubleheader since Sept. 7, 2022, vs. El Paso.

-It's the eighth all-time doubleheader against the Bees and fifth since 2019. It's the second time the Bees have swept the Isotopes in team history (other: July 27, 2019, in Albuquerque).

-With the doubleheader sweep, the Isotopes and Bees split the series, snapping Albuquerque's two-series winning streak. The club moves to 2-9-3 on the year over 14 series played.

-Salt Lake also claimed the season series, 7-5, and have won two-straight season series over the Isotopes (2023: 9-6).

-In game one, Salt Lake pitchers Ryan Langford, Ryan Miller and Kenyon Yovan combined to spin 5.1 perfect innings-the longest perfect game bid in Isotopes Park history (previous: 4.1, Memphis' Jamie Garcia, Sept. 9, 2009, game one of the Pacific Coast League American Conference Finals).

-Albuquerque belted two home runs in Game 1 but failed to go yard in Game 2, ending its 16-game streak with a homer (29 during stretch), two off the franchise record of 18-straight from Aug. 9-28, 2022.

-The Isotopes permitted double-digit runs in two-straight contests for the sixth time this season after allowing 11 runs Friday and 13 in Game 1 today (last: May 30-31 vs. Oklahoma City, 11-2 and 14-5)

-The Isotopes allowed eight runs in the ninth inning of Game 1, tied for the most tallies permitted in the ninth in 2024 (also: March 31 vs. El Paso).

-Albuquerque relented five runs in the second inning and eight runs in the ninth during Game 1, the third game in 2024 allowing five-plus runs in multiple frames (also: April 7 at Oklahoma City and May 3 vs. Round Rock).

In Game 2, Salt Lake's Reid Detmers fanned 11 Isotopes, tying the most by an opposing starter in 2024 (also: Ryan Wrobleski, June 22 at Oklahoma City).

-The Isotopes staff issued nine walks in Game 2, their most walks since also issuing nine June 9 at Sacramento.

-The 13-2 loss in Game 1 was the eighth time in 2024 the club lost by double-digits (last: June 2vs. Oklahoma City, 13-2).

-Drew Romo belted his 10th homer in Game 1, his third in seventh contests.

-Hunter Stovall's season-high 11-game hit streak came to an end in Game 1. During the stretch, he slashed .400/.462/.622 with seven multi-hit games, four doubles, two homers, 10 RBI and six walks. It was his longest hit streak since a 12-gamer with Double-A Hartford (Aug. 23-Sept. 7, 2022).

-Jimmy Herron's seven-game hitting streak ended in Game 1 after going 0-for-4. During the stretch, he slashed .290/.313/.419 with a double, homer and five RBI.

-Greg Jones' 21-game on-base streak in starts ended after striking out four times in Game 2, compiling a .314/.392/.570 slash line with five doubles, a triple, five homers and nine RBI. Additionally, has his eight-game hit streak snapped.

-Trevor Boone swatted his fourth homer of the year, second-straight and third in his last seven games. Has hit homers in back-to-back games for first time since May 28-29, 2022, with Single-A Fresno.

-Julio Carreras tripled in two runs in Game 2 for his third multi-RBI game of the year and first since May 25 at Salt Lake.

On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes will make their final trip to El Paso for the 2024 season to begin a six-game series with the Chihuahuas beginning Tuesday, July 2 at 6:35 pm. Neither team has announced a starter.

Pacific Coast League Stories from July 1, 2024

