Salt Lake Bees Sweep Weekly PCL Awards

July 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release









Salt Lake Bees pitcher Ryan Miller

(Salt Lake Bees) Salt Lake Bees pitcher Ryan Miller(Salt Lake Bees)

SALT LAKE CITY Ã¢â¬Â¯- The Salt Lake Bees picked up a pair of Player of the Week honors on Monday as announced by Minor League Baseball. Reliever Ryan Miller took home Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week while infielder Keston Hiura was

named the Player of the Week. Miller joins Andrew Wantz and Brett Kerry as Salt Lake pitchers to win the award, while Hiura is the first Salt Lake batter of the season to get the nod.

Miller appeared twice in relief for the Bees in Albuquerque last week, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings. The Clemson product allowed a single hit and struck out seven during the week and was awarded the win in a 13-2 Bees victory on Sunday. Miller joined the Los

Angeles Angels organization after being selected in the 2023 Rule 5 Draft and holds a 3.12 ERA and a 3-1 record in 22 appearances this season.

Hiura launched a Minor League-best six home runs during the week, driving in 11 runs with a .435 average and adding another five walks. The former UC Irvine star joined the Bees after signing with the Angels as a Minor League free agent on June 11. In just

16 games with the Bees Hiura has hit 11 home runs and collected 20 RBIs.

The Player of the Week award sweep is the first for the Bees since April 9, 2023 when outfielder Jo Adell and pitcher Chase Silseth both won.

The Bees begin a six-game series with the Tacoma Rainiers tonight. After three games in Tacoma the Bees and Rainiers will move the series to Smtih's Ballpark on Thursday night for three games with fireworks following the games on Thursday and Saturday night.

Tickets and more info is available at www.slbees.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.