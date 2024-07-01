Round Rock Steals 11-9 Victory from Sugar Land

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (4-3 | 41-40) stole an 11-9 victory from the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-3 | 53-29) at Dell Diamond on Monday night. A daring steal of home by Round Rock 2B Jax Biggers was the nail in the coffin for Sugar Land as the Express took the lead in the seventh and never let it go.

Round Rock reliever RHP Aidan Anderson (4-1, 2.15) earned the win, tossing 2.2 innings where he allowed just a solo homer while striking out four. Sugar Land reliever RHP Drew Strotman (0-1, 7.59) took the loss and allowed three runs on three hits with two walks in 0.2 frames. RHP Daniel Robert recorded his fourth save of the year after 1.1 perfect innings with one strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock's hot bats carried over from yesterday as the Express put up a five-spot in the first inning. 1B Justin Foscue plated CF Dustin Harris on an RBI single before DH Blaine Crim doubled Foscue home. 2B Jax Biggers kept the line moving and plated Crim as RF Trevor Hauver moved up to second. C Matt Whatley drove both runners in on a double to round out the five-run frame.

RF Quincy Hamilton provided a response for Sugar Land and launched a solo homer to right field to cut into the lead at 5-1.

The Space Cowboys jumped out to a 6-5 lead in the top of the third inning. A passed ball and a sacrifice fly accounted for the first two runs, followed by a go-ahead, three-run shot by 3B Dixon Machado.

Express SS Jose Barrero tied the game at six with a sacrifice fly that plated Hauver in the bottom of the third.

C Omar Narváez countered with a sacrifice fly in the in the top of the fifth to put Sugar Land back in front 7-6. Later in the frame, LF David Hensley singled home CF Pedro León to double the Space Cowboys lead to 8-6.

Both catchers blasted solo homers to make it 9-7. Whatley hit a titanic blast over the Express bullpen that traveled 435 feet in the bottom of the sixth and Narváez sent one over the right field fence in the top of the seventh.

The E-Train tied the game at nine in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a Hauver RBI double and a Biggers RBI triple. Biggers gave Round Rock the lead with an electrifying steal of home to make it 10-9.

In the bottom of the eighth, Foscue added an insurance run with a solo homer to give the Express an 11-9 advantage.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock 2B Jax Biggers stole the show, falling a homer shy of the cycle. He went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored, including a steal of home to put the Express in front for good. It was the first steal of home for Round Rock since OF Eli White did it at Tacoma on May 24, 2021.

The Express launched two solo home runs off the bats of C Matt Whatley and 1B Justin Foscue. It was the second of the season for each hitter.

For the third consecutive night, the E-Train plated double-digit runs. This marked the first time since August 26-29, 2023, that Round Rock reached 10 runs in three consecutive games.

Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land face off for game two of the six-game set on Tuesday night. Round Rock RHP Owen White (1-4, 4.90) is scheduled to take on Sugar Land RHP Ryan Gusto (2-1, 5.68). First pitch from Dell Diamond is set for 7:15 p.m. CT.

