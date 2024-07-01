Round Rock Takes Down El Paso, 14-3

July 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Round Rock Express scored the game's final nine runs in their 14-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday night at Dell Diamond. The teams split the six-game series.

El Paso center fielder Oscar Mercado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the fifth inning against Round Rock's Johnny Cueto. It was Mercado's 11th home run, tying him with Brett Sullivan for the team lead. Clay Dungan went 1-for-4 with a double to move his on-base streak to 30 consecutive games between Double-A San Antonio and the Chihuahuas. El Paso scored once in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly by Nate Mondou and the club scored 13 first inning runs in the series.

Jhony Brito allowed four runs in 2.2 innings in his first start with El Paso after being optioned by San Diego. Nabil Crismatt allowed three runs in 1.1 innings in his first appearance with El Paso this season after being signed by San Diego to a minor league contract. Six El Paso pitchers combined to walk 10 batters Sunday, matching the team's season high. The Chihuahuas finished their season series with Round Rock and won 10 of the 18 games. The Chihuahuas went 12-14 in June.

Team Records: El Paso (3-3), Round Rock (3-3)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

