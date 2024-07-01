OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - July 1, 2024

July 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (1-5/41-40) at Las Vegas Aviators (3-3/40-41)

Game #82 of 150/Second Half #7 of 75/Road #46 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Nick Ramirez (2-0, 2.60) vs. LV-RHP J.T. Ginn (0-3, 7.14)

Monday, July 1, 2024 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club continues its road trip and opens a three-game set at Las Vegas Ballpark at 9:05 p.m. CT against the Las Vegas Aviators. Tonight is OKC's lone scheduled Monday game of the season...OKC is looking to snap its longest losing streak of 2024 as the team has lost five consecutive games and is 2-8 over the last 10 games...OKC's record is now just one game above .500 for the first time since April 5 (4-3), and OKC last had a .500 record on April 4 (3-3).

Last Game: Deyvison De Los Santos drove in all eight of the Reno Aces' runs Sunday afternoon, sending the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to an 8-2 loss in the series finale at Greater Nevada Field. Reno initially grabbed the lead in the second inning on a RBI single by De Los Santos and Oklahoma City tied the score, 1-1, in the fourth inning on a RBI single by Austin Gauthier. De Los Santos connected on a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to put Reno ahead, 4-1. Then in the fifth inning, De Los Santos hit a grand slam out to center field for an 8-1 Aces lead. Oklahoma City brought in its second run of the day on a RBI groundout by Hunter Feduccia in the sixth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Nick Ramirez (2-0) makes his 15th appearance and second start with OKC as he is scheduled to open tonight's bullpen game in the series opener...He most recently pitched June 29 in Reno, allowing one run, two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning...He opened OKC's June 25 game in Reno with 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings retiring all four batters he faced...He has held opponents scoreless in 10 of his 14 outings with OKC this season and is 2-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts against three walks over 17.1 innings pitched since joining the team in early April after being acquired from New York (AL) April 2. He had been designated for assignment March 30 after appearing in one game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre...Ramirez has also made six relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, allowing four runs and nine hits over 9.1 innings with five walks and three strikeouts. He was most recently optioned to OKC May 17...He spent the 2023 season in the Yankees organization, splitting time between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and New York, posting a 1-0 record with a 3.22 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 games (one start) with the RailRiders. He held a 1-2 record with a 2.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 32 relief appearances...He made his Major League debut with Detroit May 11, 2019 at Minnesota in Game 2 of a doubleheader...He was originally selected by Milwaukee in the fourth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Cal State Fullerton as an infielder.

Against the Aviators: 2024: 0-0 2023: 8-3 All-time: 62-69 At LV: 33-34 Oklahoma City and Las Vegas meet for the first time this season and will play six consecutive games against one another, split between a pair of home-and-home three-game series. The teams will play through Wednesday in Las Vegas and then Friday-Saturday in OKC...The teams last met in Oklahoma City June 20-25, 2023 with OKC winning the series, 3-2, as one game of the series was canceled due to inclement weather...OKC won five of six games in the first series of 2023 between the teams at Las Vegas Ballpark during OKC's first road series of last season...OKC had a 65-56 edge in runs scored last season, while the Aviators hit 16 homers in 11 games against OKC, which had 14 home runs in the series hit by 10 different players...Drew Avans led OKC with 13 hits in 10 games against the Aviators last season, while Ryan Ward had a team-best 10 RBI in 10 games against Las Vegas...OKC won the overall season series, 8-3, in 2023, winning a season series against Las Vegas for the first time since 2015 (3-1). OKC went 0-4-2 in series against Las Vegas from 2017-22 before last season's win...OKC and Las Vegas meet again later this season for a six-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark Aug. 13-18.

June Swoon: OKC closed out the month of June with a 9-17 record - last in the PCL by two games. The team is 2-8 over the last 10 games, is 4-13 in the last 17 games and has lost five straight games for the first time since a six-game skid Aug. 20-26, 2023. This is the first time OKC lost 17 games in a month since August 2023 (10-17) and marked OKC's fewest wins in a month since May 2021 (9-14). June 2024 marked the team's lowest monthly winning percentage (.346) since August 2019, when the team went 9-19 (.321)...During the previous series in Reno, OKC lost five games within the same series since dropping the first five games of a home series against Albuquerque Aug. 22-26, 2023. Since the switch to primarily six-game series in 2021, it is just the second time that OKC lost five straight games within one series and the first time it's happened on the road. This is also just the third time since the start of 2021 OKC has lost three consecutive six-game series...This is the latest into a season OKC has held a record only one game above .500 since the 2021 season when OKC was 54-53 on Sept. 7, 2021. In 2023, OKC was last one game above .500 on April 2, 2023 (2-1) and in 2022 was last one game above. 500 on April 7, 2022 (2-1) as OKC went on to win 90 games and 84 games, respectively, the last two seasons...With six series losses this season, OKC has already matched its 2023 total.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier went 1-for-3 with a walk and a RBI Sunday and over his last five games is 8-for-16 with four extra-base hits and five walks. He reached base in 13 of 21 plate appearances during the series in Reno...Over his last seven games, Gauthier is 10-for-24 (.417) with five extra-base hits...He led OKC with 21 walks in 24 games in June - third-most in the league in June - and since joining OKC May 7, Gauthier ranks fourth in the PCL with 33 walks while his .410 OBP ranks ninth.

Drew Up: Drew Avans drew a walk Sunday to extend his on-base streak to 24 games - the longest active streak in the PCL and OKC's second-longest on-base streak of 2024, trailing only Trey Sweeney's 27-game on-base streak to start the season...During the stretch that started May 31, Avans is 30-for-101 (.297) with 10 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 14 walks and 22 runs scored. However, he went just 4-for-23 during the previous series and is 1-for-13 over his last three games...Avans last reached base in more than 24 games as part of a 50-game on-base streak from June 11-Aug. 14, 2022 - the longest on-base streak by an OKC player during the MLBAM era (since 2005)...Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown era career records for walks (223) and triples (25). He ranks second all-time during the Bricktown era with 410 career games and 107 stolen bases, while ranking third in hits (402) and fifth in doubles (75)...During 23 games in June, Avans batted .305 (29x95) with 10 extra-base hits, 13 RBI and 20 runs scored. He led OKC in hits and runs scored in June...Avans leads the Minors with 67 runs scored. He is also tied for first in the PCL with seven triples, while his 25 stolen bases are fourth, his 42 walks are sixth and his 87 hits are tied for sixth.

The Rundown: Sunday marked the fourth straight game OKC scored four runs or less and was the third time in the last four games OKC's offense scored two runs or less. OKC scored a combined 14 runs over the first two games of the series in Reno before totaling nine runs over the final four games combined. The four-game run total is OKC's lowest since scoring seven runs over a four-game span in Sacramento May 15-18. Over the last four games, OKC is batting .220 (29x132) with just seven extra-base hits. On Sunday, the team was limited to five hits, tying for the team's lowest hit total over the last 38 games...Overall in June, OKC scored 144 runs - third-fewest in the league (5.5 rpg). OKC's June run total was the team's lowest in a month with at least 25 games played since May 2023 when OKC scored 137 runs over 26 games...OKC went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position Sunday and the team is 3-for-the-last-40 with RISP going back to Wednesday night. Over the team's last 14 losses, OKC is 20-for-129 (.155) with runners in scoring position...In the last five losses, OKC has left 44 runners on base and in the last six losses has left 62 runners on base.

Dinger Details: OKC was held without a home run over the final two games of June, but hit 33 homers during the month (26 G) and overall this season, OKC's 105 homers are fourth-most in the league. Now 68 of OKC's 105 total homers this season have come on the road (44 G) - the second-most homers in the league for an away team...Ryan Ward leads the PCL with 20 home runs, while Andre Lipcius ranks tied for second in the league with 18 homers...On the other hand, seven of Reno's eight runs Sunday scored via two home runs and the Aces hit 10 home runs over the six-game series against OKC...OKC has now allowed at least one home run in a season-high 12 straight games (20 HR). OKC last allowed a home run in 12 consecutive games as part of a 14-game stretch Sept. 9-24, 2022 (20 HR)...OKC has allowed 75 total home runs this season - second fewest in Triple-A. However, the team allowed 37 home runs through 26 games in June - tied for second-most in the PCL - after giving up 12 home runs throughout the entire month of May (27 games), and 49.3 percent of home runs allowed this season have occurred within the last 26 games. The 37 homers were the most allowed in a month since OKC gave up 38 homers in April 2023, also across 26 games...OKC has now allowed at least one homer in 14 of the last 15 games, for a total of 24 home runs...Reno's Deyvison De Los Santos hit a grand slam Sunday and two of the three grand slams allowed by OKC this season came during the series in Reno. All three grand slams hit against OKC this season have occurred within the last 14 games - all with two outs - and all five multi-homer games by an opponent this season occurred within June.

The Warden: Ryan Ward has Sunday off, but singled, drew a walk and scored a run Saturday as he extended his on-base streak to 17 games - the longest of his pro career. During the streak, which started June 11, Ward is 19-for-65 (.292) with nine extra-base hits, 11 RBI, nine walks and 11 runs scored...Over his last four games, Ward is 6-for-18 with a triple and three RBI...He leads the league with 20 homers and a .641 SLG this season. He's also second with a .978 OPS and fourth with 37 extra-base hits, as 37 of his 63 total hits this season have gone for extra bases.

Up to Kode: Kody Hoese recorded OKC's lone multi-hit game Sunday, going 2-for-4. He also had OKC's only extra-base hit - a double - and scored both of the team's runs...Hoese led OKC with a .338 AVG and eight doubles in June. He ranked second with a .411 OBP, .550 SLG and .961 OPS and tied for second with 11 extra-base hits...Since May 28, Hoese has hit safely in 20 of 25 games, batting .357 (35x98) with nine doubles, three homers, 16 RBI, 21 runs scored, 10 walks and 12 multi-hit games...He ranks third on OKC with 22 multi-hit games this season.

Around the Horn: Prior to tonight, OKC last played at Las Vegas Ballpark Sept. 30, 2023 in the Triple-A National Championship Game against Norfolk, which the Tides won, 7-6...Jonathan Araúz singled and walked Sunday and has now hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-17 (.412). He is also 10-for-30 over his last eight games...The eight RBI by Reno's Deyvison De Los Santos Sunday were the most by an OKC opponent since Willie Calhoun had eight RBI for Round Rock Sept. 3, 2017 during a 10-9 win for the Express. De Los Santos also became the third player in the PCL this season with at least eight RBI...OKC is now 22-23 on the road this season, 2-9 in its last 11 road games and went 4-10 on the road in June. OKC is 11-16 in away games since May 10 following an 11-7 start in road games. In 2023, OKC went 48-27 on the road and did not lose its 23rd road game until Sept. 5 in Sugar Land. The team has not lost six straight road games since August 2018.

