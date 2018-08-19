Beach Bums Win Sunday Matinee and Sweep Slammers

JOLIET, IL - The Traverse City Beach Bums(38-46) earned their first series sweep of the season as they defeated the the Joliet Slammers(47-37) by a final score of 9-7.

Orlando Rivera led off the game by reaching on a walk then Will Kengor singled to move Orlando to second. Alexis Rivera drove in the game's first run with a sacrifice fly. Joliet tied the game in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single by Travis Bolin.

The Beach Bums broke the game open in the fourth as they sent ten men to the plate. Alexis Rivera and Noah McGowan got the rally started with back-to-back walks. Connor Oliver regained the Traverse City lead with an RBI double. He then moved to second on a wild pitch that scored McGowan. After Kendall Patrick was hit by a pitch, Ryan Kemp hit a two-run single, Orlando Rivera hit an RBI double, and Kengor hit an RBI single, giving the Beach Bums a 7-1 lead.

In the late innings, Joliet started to chip away at the deficit. L.J. Kalawaia and Justin Garcia each hit RBI doubles in the seventh. In the eighth, RJ Thompson hit an RBI double and Chaz Meadows knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly, pulling the Slammers within two. In the top of the ninth, Kengor led off with a single and Noah McGowan walked. With two outs, Kendall Patrick smashed a double to center, scoring two runs, providing important insurance runs. Garcia rocked a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning but their comeback stalled.

Ken Knudsen improved his record to 6-2 with this afternoon's victory. He went six innings, allowing a run on six hits and three walks while striking out three. Taylor Goshen suffered the loss. He allowed four runs on two hits and four walks in three innings to drop to 4-5.

