Otters Unable to Finish off Sweep against Freedom

August 19, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





FLORENCE, Ky. - The Evansville Otters had their three-game winning streak snapped and were unable to finish off the sweep of the Florence Freedom as the Otters fell in the finale 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at UC Health Stadium.

In the first inning, Keivan Berges doubled with runners at first and second to bring home one run, but the second runner was thrown out at the plate on a perfect relay from the Otters.

Travis Harrison tied the game for Evansville with a sacrifice fly in the third.

With runners at second and third in the sixth, Hunter Cullen singled to left to score one run and a subsequent error form the left fielder allowed a second run to score put the Otters ahead 3-1.

Florence stormed back with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Taylor Bryant tied the game with a two-run double and John Price Jr. put the Freedom ahead with a two-run single.

Bryant picked up his third RBI of the day with a sacrifice fly in the seventh that extended the Freedom lead to 6-3.

Johnathon Tripp came on to get the final four outs to earn the save and give the Freedom a 6-3 win.

Christian DeLeon earns the victory for the Freedom. DeLeon went six innings allowing just three runs while working around 10 hits and two walks.

Tyler Beardsley absorbs the loss for the Otters, his eighth on the year. Beardsley tossed 5.1 innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on four hits and six walks, while striking out three.

The Otters now head back to Bosse Field for the final six-game homestand of the season which begins on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Southern Illinois Miners. Following the series against the Miners, the Otters will welcome the River City Rascals to town for a weekend series which wraps up the homestand.

