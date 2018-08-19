Washington Takes Series over ThunderBolts

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts struck out a season-high 15 times as a team and could not contain a steady Wild Things offensive attack, as Washington took the rubber game by a 6-2 final at Standard Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Bolts (35-50) starter Braulio Torres-Perez retired the first five men he faced, but Joe Becht misplayed a ball in centerfield to extend the second inning for Carter McEachern, who singled home Mike Hill.

Washington (48-36) sent seven men to the plate in the fifth and padded their lead with RBI's from Ryan Cox, Reydel Medina and Hector Roa to make it 4-0.

Dillon Sunnafrank made his first start for the Wild Things and kept the ThunderBolts off balance all afternoon. Windy City managed just two hits against Sunnafrank, who struck out nine over five shutout innings.

The Bolts finally got something going with two outs in the sixth. Larry Balkwill singled to rightfield in front of Tyler Straub, who launched his sixth home run of the season just inside the leftfield foul pole to cut the deficit to 4-2.

That would be all for the Windy City bats, though, as Jesus Baleguer threw 2.1 scoreless frames of relief while striking out six.

The Wild Things added single runs of insurance in the eighth and ninth to pull ahead 6-2, and the Bolts managed a base runner in the ninth, but were ultimately retired by Zach Strecker.

Torres-Perez (2-5) was hit with the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits over seven innings, while Sunnafrank (1-0) earned his first victory of the season.

The ThunderBolts will enjoy an off day before they begin the first of the final five games remaining at home in the 2018 season. Zac Westcott (6-8, 3.68) will take the hill for Windy City opposed by Traverse City Beach Bums right-hander Reinaldo Lopez (8-4, 3.64).

Fans in attendance will be admitted to the ballgame for just two dollars on $2 ticket Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05. Those not in attendance may listen to the opener against the Beach Bums live through wcthunderbolts.com.

