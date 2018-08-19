Boomers Power Way to Series Win

SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS. - The Lake Erie Crushers, presented by Mercy, saw another lead disappear late as Schaumburg hit four home runs, including three in the seventh en route to a 10-4 win.

The Boomers gave the ball to right-hander Hendry Rodriguez who was making his first professional start. Lake Erie got to Rodriguez for a run in the first inning when Terry McClure doubled home Dane Hutcheon. The Crushers threatened again in the second inning but could not score.

Crushers starter Oriel Caicedo (1-4) had a nice start for Lake Erie. The lefty didn't allow a hit through the first five innings.

Lake Erie added an insurance run in the sixth inning when Joel McKeithan led off with his seventh home run of the season making it 2-0.

Schaumburg got their first hit in the bottom of the sixth when Clint Hardy led off with his first home run of the season. That cut the Crushers lead in half.

Rodriguez went back to the mound in the seventh for the Boomers and he allowed a leadoff triple to Dalton Wheat. He later scored when Doug Trimble grounded out to second.

With a 3-1 lead, Caicedo began the seventh with a walk, followed by a single. Darrell Miller Jr. then delivered the big hit with a three-run home run to give Schaumburg a 4-3 lead.

The inning would continue as Collin Ferguson reached on an error by Aaron Hill. That ended the night for Caicedo who allowed five runs (four earned) over 6 innings.

Manager Cam Roth went to righty Kent Hasler. Kenny Towns was the first batter he faced and Towns hit a two-run home run, making it 6-3.

Schaumburg would score four more times in the inning including a three-run home run by Zack Weigel, his eighth of the year. Once the inning was over, Schaumburg had scored nine times and led 10-3.

Lake Erie added a run in the eighth when McKeithan scored on a fielder's choice by McClure. McKeithan finished 2-3 with two runs scored while McClure had two RBIs.

The loss for Lake Erie resulted in just the third time the Crushers have lost a series on the road. Darrell Thompson (5-0) earned the win in relief for the Boomers.

Lake Erie drops to 43-41 with the loss and Schaumburg improves to 42-42. The Crushers return home on Tuesday for a three game series with the Joliet Slammers. Game one begins at 6:35 PM.

