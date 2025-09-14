Bea Franklin Postgame Interview After Draw with Thorns

Published on September 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video







Bea Franklin talks about the Chicago Stars momentum, and how the squad is feeling as they are still unbeaten since the break.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.