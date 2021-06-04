Bats Go Quiet, Operation Fly Together Debuts Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. - What started as a pitcher's duel three innings into the game Thursday night quickly turned into a one-sided loss for Spokane. The Indians' bats managed just one hit as the Dust Devils shut out Spokane, 6-0.

-TOP PERFORMERS

Tri-City's Francisco Del Valle continues to crush at Avista Stadium. He blasted two solo home runs in the win. Del Valle only has three hits this series but all three are home runs.

Davis Daniel earned his first professional win. The Dust Devils hurler allowed just one hit through five-shutout innings while striking out eight Indians.

Chris McMahon had a five inning start but ran into some trouble in the 4th and 5th, surrendering three earned runs. The former Miami Hurricane leads the High-A West with 33 innings pitched and has thrown at least five innings in every start this season.

BY THE NUMBERS

Spokane struck out 15 times in 28 at-bats in Thursday's loss. Two Indians suffered three Ks.

Spokane had opportunities to score but finished 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

KEY MOMENT

Spokane trailed just 1-0 in the fifth inning, with runners on second and third for Tri-City. Carlos Herrera, the Dust Devils' leader in batting average, drove his lone hit of the night down the first base line to make it a 3-0 Tri-City lead.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Vancouver Canadians snagged their first win of the series, 7-5, against the Eugene Emeralds.

The Hillsboro Hops picked up a second-straight win against the Everett AquaSox with a 7-2 victory.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane continues with game four of their six-game series with Tri-City on Friday at Avista Stadium. Friday's game will be the debut of the new Operation Fly Together jerseys that will be worn each Friday home games for the remainder of the season. The exclusive Operation Fly Together merchandise is available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

First pitch for Friday's game is at 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

