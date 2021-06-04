Hops' Pitching Stifles Frogs, 7-2

EVERETT, Wash. - After falling behind early in the game, the Everett AquaSox (16-11) dropped their second game in a row against the Hillsboro Hops (12-15), 7-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tristin English started the first inning strong for the Hops, driving in two runs with a line drive up the middle. In the bottom of the inning, Kaden Polcovich crushed a solo home run to right field, putting the score at 2-1. Miguel Perez tied the game in the bottom of the third with his first home run of the season.

The Hops struck back in the top of the fifth, scoring on a wild pitch and a sac fly to take back the lead, 4-2. Leodany Perez took advantage of an AquaSox throwing error in the top of the sixth, scoring Hillsboro's fifth run of the game.

In the top of the ninth, Cam Coursey hit a sharp ground ball to right field, driving in an additional two runs and extending the Hops' lead to 7-2. Austin Shenton led off the bottom of the inning with a double off the right-field fence but was ultimately stranded at third.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the Frogs registered five hits, highlighted by two home runs. On the mound, RHP Emerson Hancock pitched three complete innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Frogs return to Funko Field on Friday, June 4 to take on the Hillsboro Hops. Every Friday home game at Funko Field is a Funko Friday, featuring a variety of Funko Giveaways. Tomorrow's game is sold out, but Saturday's game isn't!

