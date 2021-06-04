Daniel and Molina Combine to Toss One-Hitter

June 4, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







A dominant performance from the pitching staff led the Tri-City Dust Devils (10-17) to the 6-0 win over the Spokane Indians on Thursday night at Avista Stadium. Tri-City hurlers Davis Daniel and Cristopher Molina combined to limit Spokane to just one hit in the game.

In addition to the gem twirled by Daniel and Molina, the Dust Devils had a big night at the plate. The long ball was again a factor for Tri-City. Francisco Del Valle hit two solo home runs and Livan Soto added a two-run blast to provide a pair of insurance runs in the ninth inning.

Coming up on Friday night the Dust Devils will send right-hander Aaron Hernandez to the mound in the fourth matchup of the six-game series. Spokane will counter with right-hander David Hill.

Tickets for home games in the month of June coming soon! For more information regarding tickets, go to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789. With capacity restrictions in place, it's more important than ever to get your tickets prior to the day of the game.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.