Quinones K's 11, Leads C's to Victory

June 4, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians used a career performance from starter Luis Quinones to beat the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) 7-5 Thursday night, as the right-hander's team-high eleven strikeouts were backed by contributions from up and down the lineup to end a two-game losing skid.

Quinones (W, 1-0) came out firing on all cylinders. The Arecibo, PR native worked five innings, allowed one hit - a first inning two-run home run from Logan Wyatt that gave the Ems an early lead - walked three and missed a ton of bats. He struck out the side in the first, third and fourth innings.

Trailing 2-0 heading into their first at-bat, the C's tied the game with a Tanner Morris walk, a Spencer Horwitz RBI double and a run-scoring two-bagger from Ryan Gold.

Vancouver took the lead for good in the third after Eric Rivera singled with two outs, stole second and came home on Tanner Kirwer's RBI triple.

A three-run fourth proved to be the difference. Ronny Brito got things started with a solo homer before Rafael Lantigua doubled, Kirwer walked and both men scored on a Morris single to left field to make it 6-2.

Eugene made it interesting in the later innings. They mustered two runs on two hits and a missed catch error in the eighth and had the tying run in scoring position with no outs, though they failed to add on after Marcus Reyes (S, 1) - who came into the game unexpectedly after an injury to Hagen Danner - managed to retire the next two batters via a strikeout then got an inning-ending fielder's choice after a two-out walk loaded the bases.

The C's added a crucial insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. After Gold worked a lead-off walk, Lantigua brought him in with a two-out double to make it 7-4. A one-out triple and a fielder's choice scored another run for Eugene in the ninth, but Reyes struck out the potential tying run to end the game and secure the win.

Seven of nine Vancouver batters recorded at least one hit with Lantigua's three knocks leading the way. Brito's home run was his second of the year.

Cobi Johnson turned in his third consecutive scoreless outing with two innings of relief after Quinones left the game.

Game four of the series is set for Friday night. RHP Nick Fraze (3-0, 1.57 ERA) gets the ball for the Canadians while the Emeralds send RHP Travis Perry (3-0, 1.23 ER) to the hill. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

