Bats Add Four in the First in 7-2 Win

June 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies' Nicholas Regalado on the mound

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies bats roared out to a 4-0 lead in the first en route to a 7-2 win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Fireflies (3-2) exploded out of the gates in the first inning. Erick Torres, Blake Mitchell and Derlin Figueroa started the game with three-consecutive singles to set the table. Hyungchan Um drew a one out walk to break the scoreless tie and later Erick Pena slapped a bases-clearing double to plate Mitchell, Figueroa and Um and make the score 4-0 in favor of the visiting team.

Lizandro Rodriguez added a solo shot in the top of the second to push Columbia's lead to 5-0. In the top of the third, Austin Charles motored around on a throwing error from Cannon Ballers (2-3) second baseman Wilber Sanchez after he caught a Pena pop out that moved Columbia's lead to 6-0.

Blake Mitchell rounded out the scoring in the top of the ninth as he mashed his 10th homer of the season beyond the right field fence and gave Columbia a 7-2 lead.

Fireflies starter Logan Martin worked through the first two frames before a rain delay knocked him out of the game and made it a bullpen game at Atrium Health Ballpark. Following the pause, Luis Polanco (W, 4-1) spun 2.2 innings while allowing the only two runs of the game. After that, Nicholas Regalado entered the game and stranded the bases loaded to start his 2.1 innings before Jarold Rosado spun an inning and one batter.

Doug Kirkland kept up his hot streak as he closed out the game Wednesday night.

Columbia continues their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at Atrium Health Ballpark at 7 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (2-2, 4.26 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Aldrin Batista (6-2, 3.23 ERA).

