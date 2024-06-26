USA Baseball Announces Collegiate National Team Training Camp Roster
CARY, N.C. - USA Baseball has announced the roster for the 2024 Collegiate National Team Training Camp. The 2024 roster features 55 primarily non-draft-eligible players from across college baseball. The Collegiate National Team will take the field at Segra Stadium twice over the next week, first on June 29 th against Chinese Taipei and a second time on July 4 th for a Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad game.
Nine USA Baseball alumni appear on this year's Training Camp roster, including two players from last year's Collegiate National Team. Ben Abeldt (TCU) and Jace LaViolette (Texas A&M) return to compete at Training Camp after helping lead Team USA to a 7-3 record against Chinese Taipei and Japan last summer. Two-time USA Baseball alums Gavin Grahovac (Texas A&M) and Steven Milam (LSU) will don the stars and stripes for a third time in 2024, and RJ Austin (Vanderbilt) returns to Team USA after playing for the 18U National Team in 2021. Additionally, five players from the gold-medal-winning 2019 15U squad will reunite at Training Camp: Drew Burress (Georgia Tech), Matthew Matthijis (North Carolina), Ethan McElvain (Vanderbilt), Milam, and Nolan Schubart (Oklahoma State).
Overall, 37 schools and nine conferences are represented on the 2024 Training Camp roster. Vanderbilt leads all schools with four players on the 55-man roster, while Georgia, Louisville, North Carolina State, and UNC follow with three each. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) boasts 10 athletes on the roster to lead all conferences, followed by the Southeastern Conference (SEC), which has eight.
Both USA Baseball games at Segra Stadium are slated for 6:35 p.m. first pitches. Gates will open one hour prior. Following the conclusion of each game, there'll be postgame fireworks. Tickets are now available and going quickly. Get yours at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or by visiting the Box Office at Segra Stadium.
2024 Collegiate National Team Training Camp Roster
(Name; Position; School)
*Ben Abeldt; LHP; Texas Christian
Jamie Arnold; LHP; Florida State
*RJ Austin Jr.; UTL; Vanderbilt
Max Belyeu; OF; Texas
Tucker Biven; RHP; Louisville
Caden Bodine; C; Coastal Carolina
Tyler Bremner; RHP; UC Santa Barbara
Brooks Bryan; C; Troy
*Drew Burress; OF; Georgia Tech
Cooper Consiglio; LHP; North Carolina State
^Dean Curley; INF; Tennessee
^Daniel Cuvet; INF; Miami (FL)
Gabe Davis; RHP; Oklahoma State
Alton Davis II; LHP; Georgia
Jason DeCaro; RHP; UNC
Danny Dickinson; INF; Utah Valley
Jacob Dudan; RHP; North Carolina State
Anthony Eyanson; RHP; UC San Diego
Patrick Forbes; OF/RHP; Louisville
Henry Ford; INF; Virginia
Gabe Gaeckle; RHP; Arkansas
Jamal George; C/INF; Alabama State
AJ Gracia; OF/LHP; Duke
*^Gavin Grahovac; INF; Texas A&M
Miller Green; LHP; Vanderbilt
Marek Houston; INF; Wake Forest
Ben Jacobs; LHP; Arizona State
Kyle Johnson; OF/LHP; Duke
Nelson Keljo; LHP; Oregon State
*Jace LaViolette; OF; Texas A&M
Justin Lebron; INF; Alabama
^Anthony Martinez; INF; UC Irvine
*Matthew Matthijs; RHP; UNC
*^Ethan McElvain; LHP; Vanderbilt
*^Steven Milam; INF; Louisiana State
Trey Newmann; RHP
^Liam Peterson; RHP; Florida
Tre Phelps; INF; Georgia
Brett Renfrow; RHP; Virginia Tech
Luis Rodriguez; RHP; Alabama State
Zion Rose; C; Louisville
*Nolan Schubart; OF/INF; Oklahoma State
Matt Scott; RHP; Stanford
Eric Segura; RHP; Oregon State
Brennan Seiber; RHP; Vanderbilt
Kolten Smith; RHP; Georgia
Derrick Smith; RHP; North Carolina State
Luke Stevenson; C; UNC
Devin Taylor; OF; Indiana
Pablo Torres; RHP; Bethune-Cookman
Dominic Voegele; RHP; Kansas
Joey Volchko; RHP; Stanford
Kyle Walker; INF; Grambling State
Kyson Witherspoon; RHP; Oklahoma
Malachi Witherspoon; RHP; Oklahoma
* USA Baseball alum
^ participated in a National Team Development Program
