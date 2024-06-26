USA Baseball Announces Collegiate National Team Training Camp Roster

June 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







CARY, N.C. - USA Baseball has announced the roster for the 2024 Collegiate National Team Training Camp. The 2024 roster features 55 primarily non-draft-eligible players from across college baseball. The Collegiate National Team will take the field at Segra Stadium twice over the next week, first on June 29 th against Chinese Taipei and a second time on July 4 th for a Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad game.

Nine USA Baseball alumni appear on this year's Training Camp roster, including two players from last year's Collegiate National Team. Ben Abeldt (TCU) and Jace LaViolette (Texas A&M) return to compete at Training Camp after helping lead Team USA to a 7-3 record against Chinese Taipei and Japan last summer. Two-time USA Baseball alums Gavin Grahovac (Texas A&M) and Steven Milam (LSU) will don the stars and stripes for a third time in 2024, and RJ Austin (Vanderbilt) returns to Team USA after playing for the 18U National Team in 2021. Additionally, five players from the gold-medal-winning 2019 15U squad will reunite at Training Camp: Drew Burress (Georgia Tech), Matthew Matthijis (North Carolina), Ethan McElvain (Vanderbilt), Milam, and Nolan Schubart (Oklahoma State).

Overall, 37 schools and nine conferences are represented on the 2024 Training Camp roster. Vanderbilt leads all schools with four players on the 55-man roster, while Georgia, Louisville, North Carolina State, and UNC follow with three each. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) boasts 10 athletes on the roster to lead all conferences, followed by the Southeastern Conference (SEC), which has eight.

Both USA Baseball games at Segra Stadium are slated for 6:35 p.m. first pitches. Gates will open one hour prior. Following the conclusion of each game, there'll be postgame fireworks. Tickets are now available and going quickly. Get yours at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or by visiting the Box Office at Segra Stadium.

2024 Collegiate National Team Training Camp Roster

(Name; Position; School)

*Ben Abeldt; LHP; Texas Christian

Jamie Arnold; LHP; Florida State

*RJ Austin Jr.; UTL; Vanderbilt

Max Belyeu; OF; Texas

Tucker Biven; RHP; Louisville

Caden Bodine; C; Coastal Carolina

Tyler Bremner; RHP; UC Santa Barbara

Brooks Bryan; C; Troy

*Drew Burress; OF; Georgia Tech

Cooper Consiglio; LHP; North Carolina State

^Dean Curley; INF; Tennessee

^Daniel Cuvet; INF; Miami (FL)

Gabe Davis; RHP; Oklahoma State

Alton Davis II; LHP; Georgia

Jason DeCaro; RHP; UNC

Danny Dickinson; INF; Utah Valley

Jacob Dudan; RHP; North Carolina State

Anthony Eyanson; RHP; UC San Diego

Patrick Forbes; OF/RHP; Louisville

Henry Ford; INF; Virginia

Gabe Gaeckle; RHP; Arkansas

Jamal George; C/INF; Alabama State

AJ Gracia; OF/LHP; Duke

*^Gavin Grahovac; INF; Texas A&M

Miller Green; LHP; Vanderbilt

Marek Houston; INF; Wake Forest

Ben Jacobs; LHP; Arizona State

Kyle Johnson; OF/LHP; Duke

Nelson Keljo; LHP; Oregon State

*Jace LaViolette; OF; Texas A&M

Justin Lebron; INF; Alabama

^Anthony Martinez; INF; UC Irvine

*Matthew Matthijs; RHP; UNC

*^Ethan McElvain; LHP; Vanderbilt

*^Steven Milam; INF; Louisiana State

Trey Newmann; RHP

^Liam Peterson; RHP; Florida

Tre Phelps; INF; Georgia

Brett Renfrow; RHP; Virginia Tech

Luis Rodriguez; RHP; Alabama State

Zion Rose; C; Louisville

*Nolan Schubart; OF/INF; Oklahoma State

Matt Scott; RHP; Stanford

Eric Segura; RHP; Oregon State

Brennan Seiber; RHP; Vanderbilt

Kolten Smith; RHP; Georgia

Derrick Smith; RHP; North Carolina State

Luke Stevenson; C; UNC

Devin Taylor; OF; Indiana

Pablo Torres; RHP; Bethune-Cookman

Dominic Voegele; RHP; Kansas

Joey Volchko; RHP; Stanford

Kyle Walker; INF; Grambling State

Kyson Witherspoon; RHP; Oklahoma

Malachi Witherspoon; RHP; Oklahoma

* USA Baseball alum

^ participated in a National Team Development Program

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.