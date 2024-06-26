Lynchburg Levels Series with Mudcats

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Lynchburg Hillcats scored a pair of runs in the third inning to break a two-all tie and never looked back as they beat the Carolina Mudcats 6-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

Lynchburg (40-31 overall, 3-2 second half) took the lead for good in the third inning thanks to a two-run double from Jaison Chourio which vaulted the Hillcats in front 4-2.

That support was more than enough for Wardquelin Vasquez (W, 2-1) who worked a season-high 4.1 shutout innings out of the Lynchburg bullpen and striking out five.

The Hillcats added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh on a two-run home run by Ralphey Velazquez, his ninth long ball of the season.

Carolina (44-26 overall, 3-2 second half) tied the game at two in the second on an RBI single by Blayberg Diaz and an RBI double by Miguel Briceno. The Mudcats did get the tying run to the plate in the ninth but could not score and dropped the middle game of the series 6-3.

Daniel Corniel (L, 3-3) allowed four earned runs and five hits over his 3.1 innings and was charged with the loss for the Mudcats.

The series continues Thursday at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. The Mudcats will send Enniel Cortez (0-0, 0.00) to the hill while Lynchburg will counter with Jackson Humphries (0-4, 3.80).

