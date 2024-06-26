Wednesday's Game Between Delmarva and Down East Suspended

June 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD - Wednesday's game between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Down East Wood Ducks has been suspended in the second inning due to inclement weather.

As a result, the game has been suspended and will be made up on Thursday, June 27 as a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. The remainder of the suspended game will be finished as a normal nine-inning game on June 27 with the second game being a seven-inning contest starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The Thursday, June 27 games will feature a Shorebirds Maryland Pride Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc. Gates will open at 4:30 PM and the Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway will be distributed as gates open on June 27. Fans with tickets to the June 27 game will have access to both games as June 27 will feature a single-admission doubleheader.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's June 26 game can exchange their tickets for any other game during the 2024 season, excluding July 4. Please note, if you had tickets to the June 26 game, YOU MUST EXCHANGE YOUR TICKETS AT THE SHOREBIRDS BOX OFFICE to attend Thursday's June 27 game or any other Shorebirds game this season. You can exchange your tickets by either calling the box office at 410-219-3112 or by filling out the Shorebirds rain out exchange form.

Before the rain, the Shorebirds took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Jake Cunningham put Delmarva ahead 3-0 with a three-run homer and immediately following Cunningham's home run, the game was forced into a weather delay and could not resume.

