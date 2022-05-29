Barons Survive Late Lookouts Push, Win 8-7

Birmingham took an 8-7 thriller from Chattanooga on Saturday night.

Kaleb Roper got the nod for the Barons and worked into some early trouble, allowing a two run double to Byrd Tenerowicz in the first inning. However, in the second frame, Yoelqui Cespedes ripped his seventh homer of the season to tie the game at two apiece. The Lookouts notched another run to take a 3-2 lead in the third inning when Ivan Johnson reached on a fielder's choice to bring in Matt McLain.

The scoring halted until the sixth inning when Xavier Fernandez took Connor Curlis deep, his second long ball of the year. That brought in two runs and gave the Barons a 4-3 lead. Fernandez finished 2-5 with two runs scored.

Just one inning later, Birmingham slapped four more runs on the board. Sam McWilliams came out of the pen after six innings for the starter Curlis. The 6'7 McWilliams walked the first four batters he saw. The lone out recorded under his tenure on the mound was on a pickoff of Ian Dawkins at second base. That's when McWilliams was yanked but he was still charged with three runs. Lenyn Sosa brought the first one in via sac fly. Tyler Neslony slugged his second double of the night to plate two more runs. Neslony crossed the plate as an unearned run scored when he stole third and trotted home on a wild throw from the catcher Chuckie Robinson.

The Lookouts made a late push with a run in the seventh, another in the eighth, and two more in the ninth. Chattanooga stranded runners on the corners when Edgar Navarro recorded his first save of the season.

