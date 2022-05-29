Lookouts Can't Quite Rally

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts' comeback fell short, 7-3, for the second straight day to the Birmingham Barons on Sunday afternoon from AT&T Field.

Chattanooga (24-21) loaded the bases in the ninth but Fraser Ellard got the strikeout looking to finish the game.

Michael Siani paced the Lookout offense with a 2-for-4 day and a double. Quinn Cotton drove in a run in the second and Chuckie Robinson came around to score on a balk. Leonardo Rivas was the only other Lookout with an RBI groundout in the third to score Cotton.

Xavier Fernandez led the Birmingham (17-28) charge finishing 3-for-4.

Steven Moyers (5-3) got the win with 1.2 innings of relief work, not allowing a hit, run, or walk, and struck out a pair of batters. Ellard was credited with his first save of the season, pitching the final 1.1 innings giving up just a hit and two walks while striking out three batters.

Carson Spiers got the start for the Lookouts pitching 5.2 innings allowing nine hits, three runs, no walks, and six strikeouts. Stevie Branche (1-1) was tagged with the loss going for an inning in relief giving up three runs on two hits, and a pair of walks, but struck out a batter.

Chattanooga will be back in action on Tuesday as they take on Rocket City in the first game of a six-game set at AT&T Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

