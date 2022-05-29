A Five-Run First Vaults Rocket City over Smokies, 8-1

Madison, Ala. - The Tennessee Smokies (24-19) dropped their third consecutive game over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (26-17) in game four of the six-game series Saturday night by a final score of 8-1.

In the bottom of the first inning, Smokies starting pitcher RHP Max Bain (L, 0-2) allowed four walks, three hits, and five runs, including a three-run home run by Trash Pandas first baseman Preston Palmeiro. Palmeiro went 3-for-3 with a single, double home run.

Tennessee's lone run came in the top of the third inning on a Levi Jordan force ground out, which scored home Luis Vazquez. Of the Smokies' five hits, two came from leadoff man Darius Hill, who with the performance, tallied his tenth multi-hit game of the season.

The Smokies will have a chance to split the series with a doubleheader slated for Sunday afternoon. RHP Peyton Remy (3-0, 7.36) will start game one for the Smokies at 1:05 P.M. E.T, while LHP Dalton Stambaugh (3-0, 4.42) makes his third career start and first with the Smokies for game two.

The Smokies will be back in action at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday, May 31 when they open a six-game homestand with the Birmingham Barons. The Smokies will celebrate Elvis Night on Friday, June 3 and Margaritaville Night on Saturday, June 4. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

