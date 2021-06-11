Barons Best Biscuits, 9-3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (15-18) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end as Montgomery finally lost to the Birmingham Barons (21-12), 9-3, on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Tobias Myers (2-2) was making his fifth start of the season for the Biscuits, but the right-hander allowed a pair of solo home runs in the first to Romy Gonzalez and Micker Adolfo that put the Barons ahead, 2-0, early.

Blake Battenfield (5-0) was on the other side for Birmingham, and the right-hander sat the Biscuits down in order in the bottom of the first. Gonzalez was back at it in the second, tagging a two-run shot to right-center field off Myers to double the Barons advantage to 4-0.

Jim Haley doubled in the bottom of the second, and eventually came around and scored the Biscuits' first run on Cal Stevenson's sac fly later in the inning to make it a 4-1 contest. The Barons added three more off Myers in the third courtesy of a Carlos Perez RBI-single and a rare two-run sac fly by Laz Rivera to make it 7-1.

Xavier Edwards picked up his second base knock and RBI as a Biscuit in the bottom of the third with a single that plated Garrett Whitley to pull one back from Montgomery at 7-2. Miles Mastrobuoni launched his fifth homer of the season to left in the sixth to make it 7-3, but an Adolfo RBI-double off Brian Shaffer-who retired the first 10 batters he faced out of the bullpen-in the seventh made it 8-3. And a Laz Rivera solo homer to left off Dalton Moats in the eighth proved to be the final run of the game.

