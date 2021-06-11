Homestand Highlights: June 15-20

The first place Blue Wahoos are back in action for another action-packed home stand next week at Blue Wahoos Stadium as they take on the Montgomery Biscuits!

Here's all the fun we've got planned for the week!

Taste of Pensacola Tuesday, Dollar Dog Night

Tuesday, June 15 - 6:35 PM

Probable Pitcher: Jeff Lindgren

Each Taste of Pensacola Tuesday, fans can get a ticket to the Winn Dixie Party Deck, a 90-minute ballpark buffet, unlimited soda and water, and an exclusive Blue Wahoos hat for just $24! Come hungry, as $1 hot dogs will be available throughout the ballpark!

Treasure Island Night w/ Fireworks

Wednesday, June 16 - 6:35 PM

Probable Pitcher: Will Stewart

Arrr, fire the cannons! Wait? We can't? Because the cannon was stolen from Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2018? Well, we're holding a Treasure Island Night anyways! Join us at the ballpark for the triumphant return of the Blue Wahoos Pirate and a night of treasure hunts, peg legs, hook hands, and rum! And, seriously, if you have our cannon. Bring it back. No questions asked.

Plus, it's Winning Wednesday! One lucky fan will have the chance to win the pirate's booty cash jackpot!

It's also Small Business Night! Contact Steven at SUnser@BlueWahoos.com to get your business infront of thousands of fans and potential customers!

Mullets Thursday & Thirsty Thursday

Thursday, June 17 - 6:35 PM

Probable Pitcher: Max Meyer

The Blue Wahoos have doubled the fun on Thursdays! Every Thursday home game will feature Mullet ThursdayÂ as well as the fan-favorite Thirsty Thursday. The team will take the field as their alter ego the "Pensacola Mullets" each Thursday at Blue Wahoos Stadium with popular Thirsty Thursday drink specials returning including $2 draft beer and two-for-one 16 oz. domestic beer.

Giveaway Friday

Dr. James Andrews Bobblehead Giveaway

Friday, June 18 - 6:35 pm

Probable Pitcher: Jake Eder

Be one of the first 2,000 fans in the ballpark to receive an exclusive Dr. James Andrews Bobblehead thanks to the Andrews Institute!

Negro Leagues Celebration w/ Fireworks

Saturday, June 19 - 6:05 PM

Probable Pitcher: Brandon Leibrandt

Celebrate the history and legacy of the Negro Leagues as the Pensacola Seagulls return to the field in Pensacola! Following the game, the team's game worn Seagulls uniforms will be available for auction with proceeds going to charity!

Family Sunday Father's Day

Sunday, June 20 - 4:05 PM

Probable Pitcher: Jeff Lindgren

Enjoy a day at the ballpark with Dad and win big in the Father's Day Nine Innings of Winnings! We'll be giving away a different great prize to a dad each inning throughout the game! During the game, dads can participate in a Father's Day Roach Run and fathers can stick around post-game to run the bases and play catch in the outfield with their children thanks to WKRG News 5 and Covenant Care!

