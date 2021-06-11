Mississippi Braves Announce Field Manager Wyatt Toregas' Resignation

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves have announced that field manager, Wyatt Toregas, has resigned, effective immediately.

At this time, no announcement has been made on a replacement. The current staff will handle managerial responsibilities for the time being. The M-Braves will continue their road trip tonight in Biloxi at 6:35 pm.

