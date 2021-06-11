Mississippi Braves Announce Field Manager Wyatt Toregas' Resignation
June 11, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release
PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves have announced that field manager, Wyatt Toregas, has resigned, effective immediately.
At this time, no announcement has been made on a replacement. The current staff will handle managerial responsibilities for the time being. The M-Braves will continue their road trip tonight in Biloxi at 6:35 pm.
Check out the Mississippi Braves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...
Double-A South League Stories from June 11, 2021
- Mississippi Braves Announce Field Manager Wyatt Toregas' Resignation - Mississippi Braves
- Homestand Highlights: June 15-20 - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mississippi Braves Stories
- Mississippi Braves Announce Field Manager Wyatt Toregas' Resignation
- Win Streak Stretches to Four After 6-4 Victory on Thursday
- Thursday, June 10 at Biloxi Shuckers: 6:35 PM: MGM Park
- M-Braves Win Third-Straight Behind Three More Round-Trippers on Wednesday
- Wednesday, June 9 at Biloxi Shuckers: 6:35 PM: MGM Park