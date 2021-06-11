Rodriguez Deals a Gem, But M-Braves Fall in Ten

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves saw their four-game winning streak snapped on Friday night in Biloxi with a 4-3 loss in ten innings.

Trailing 3-2 in the top of the ninth inning and down to their final strike and out, Riley Unroe singled to keep the game alive. CJ Alexander followed with a double to straightaway center, scoring Unroe, tying the game at 3-3.

The M-Braves failed to score in the top of the tenth, and a pair of fly balls from Biloxi's Tristan Lutz and Cam Devanney was enough to score the bonus runner and win the game, 4-3, in walk-off fashion.

The loss spoiled a tremendous start by 25-year-old right-hander Jose Rodriguez. The former LA Angel gave up one run on one hit over 6.0 innings, walking just one and striking out a season-high eight batters in his third start. Rodriguez retired the first nine batters of the game, including five straight via the strikeout.Â

The M-Braves once again used the long ball on Friday night, smashing two more home runs. Drew Lugbauer led off the second inning with his fourth homer of the year, an opposite-field home run to make it 1-0.

Riley Unroe made it 2-0 with a solo home run the opposite way in the fourth inning, his first on the year. The M-Braves have now launched 37 round-trippers on the year and nine in the first four games of the current series. The club has hit 19 of their homers at MGM Park this season in ten games, including 14 in the past five games in Biloxi.

Chad Spanberger gave Biloxi their first lead of the series, 3-2, with a two-run homer to right in the bottom of the eighth inning. The homer followed a dropped third strike.

Brandon White (L, 0-1) suffered the tough-luck loss in the tenth, and Biloxi's Braden Webb (W, 2-1)) was saddled with a blown save, but got credited with the win.

The M-Braves and Shuckers meet on Saturday night for game five of the six-game series. RHP Nolan Kingham ( 2-1, 3.82) starts for Mississippi against Biloxi's LHP Ethan Small (1-1, 2.60). The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB FirstPitch app.

The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park on June 15 to begin a 12-game homestand against the Birmingham Barons and Tennessee Smokies. The homestand will feature two great giveaways. On Friday, June 18, the first 1,000 fans will get a Mississippi Braves beach towel, showcasing a panoramic photo of Trustmark Park, presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. The first 1,500 fans on Friday, June 25, will get a Freddie Freeman replica jersey presented by Morgan & Morgan!

For tickets or more information about the M-Braves, visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

Based in Pearl, MS, since 2005, the Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The M-Braves are owned and operated by the Atlanta Braves, the longest continuously operated franchise in Major League Baseball.

