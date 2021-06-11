Friday, June 11 at Biloxi Shuckers: 6:35 PM: MGM Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (18-15, 2ND, AA-S South, -2.0) at Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) (12-21, 4th, AA-S South, -8.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Jose Rodriguez (0-1, 2.53) vs. RHP Jesus Castillo (0-1, 12.00)

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) continue a 12-game road trip tonight with game four of a six-game road series against the Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) at MGM Park (3-0). The M-Braves are 6-3 on the current road trip after splitting the first series at Pensacola, 3-3.

MAGNOLIA STATE RIVALRY: The M-Braves are 10-3 over their last 13 games dating back to May 27. The club is on its second four-game winning streak during that span. The M-Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game during that span, up from 3.8 for the season.

MAGNOLIA STATE RIVALRY: The Magnolia State rivals meet 30 times this season (18 at MGM Park and 12 at Trustmark Park). The M-Braves are 5-4 against Biloxi this season, 57-62 since their first season in 2015, and 31-36 at MGM Park. Mississippi hasn't won a season series against Biloxi since going 14-9 in 2017.

m-BRAVES STRETCH WIN STREAK TO FOUR ON THURSDAY: Jefrey Ramos homered for the second-straight day, and added a double, while M-Braves pitchers struck out a season-high 15 batters in a 6-4 win. AJ Puckett started the game at threw a season-most 87 pitches over 4.0 innings of one-run baseball, walking three and striking out five. Reliever Sean McLaughlin pitched a scoreless inning of relief and got the win while Brandon White saved his sixth game. Shea Langeliers was 1-for-4 with an RBI double and caught two would-be base stealers.

DON'T RUN ON SHEA: AShea Langeliers is 15-for-26 in catching opposing base stealers, 58%. His 15 caught stealings, seven double plays, and 27 assists are first among catchers in minor league baseball. He's caught eight of his last nine, would-be base stealers.

RAMOS REDEMPTION: After a slow start, batting .077 with no homers, and a .172 OPS in May, Ramos is batting .278 with two homers and a 1.038 OPS so far in the month of June. He became the first M-Braves player this season. to homer in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: The 23-year-old Shea Langeliers is 2nd in the league in OPS (.967), slugging (.584) and home runs (8), T-4th in extra-base hits (13), T-7th in total bases (52), 10th in OBP (.383) and T-10th in walks (15). Justin Dean leads the league in stolen bases (10), T-5th in doubles (8), and T-10th in walks (15). Brandon White is 3rd in saves (6). Nolan Kingham is T-1st in starts (6), T-2nd in innings pitched (33.0) and T-6th in winning percentage (.667).

USING THE LONG BALL: The M-Braves have hit seven home runs the past three days and 35 home runs so far this season, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South (BIR, 44/RCT, 48). Of the 125 runs scored this season, 61 have come via the home run ball (48.8%).

- The M-Braves have scored 31 runs and hit 12 home runs over the last four games in Biloxi, May 16 and the past three days. Overall, the M-Braves have 18 home runs (2 per game) at MGM Park in nine games, over half of the team's total output in 33 games.

- On the pitching side, M-Braves hurlers have served up just 17 home run balls, the fewest in Double-A. Braves pitchers have the 2nd-lowest ERA in the league at 3.69 (P'cola, 3.68), but have walked the most batters in the league at 152 this season.

LANGELIERS SINCE MAY 26: Over his last 12 games, Langeliers is batting .326 (15x46) with three doubles, five home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs, four walks, and a 1.121 OPS.

STREAKING: Wendell Rijo saw his team-best eight-game hitting streak end on Wednesday, but currently Jalen Miller is on a 6-game hitting streak, batting .421 two doubles, five RBI, two walks, six runs, one stolen base, and a 1.026 OPS.

SOLID DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the Double-A South with a .982 fielding percentage, just 20 errors in 33 games and 1st with 33 double plays turned (also 2nd to Midland's 34 in all Double-A baseball). M-Braves catchers have given up only 16 stolen bases, which is 2nd-fewest in the league (Birmingham, 15) and T-3rd in all of Double-A baseball.

SIC' EM...: Langeliers' three-homer game on June 2 at Pensacola was the first of his pro career and first since hitting three home runs for Baylor during the 2019 NCAA tournament against Nebraska-Omaha. He ended up with three home runs and an NCAA-record 11 RBI in the 24-6 Bears win. The four hits and four runs matched career highs.

m-braves finish SECOND homestand 8-4: The M-Braves went 3-3 against Chattanooga and 5-1 against Montgomery to finish a successful 8-4 homestand from May 18-30. With Sunday's win, the M-Braves are 14-12 in extra-inning games since the new rule of a runner at second base was installed in 2018.

GRAND SALAMI TIME: Langeliers' grand slam last Thursday night against Montgomery was the first by the M-Braves since Luis Valenzuela blasted one in Chattanooga on April 15, 2019. The grand slam was the first by a Braves player at Trustmark Park since Carlos Martinez hit one on June 12, 2018. The M-Braves have hit just four grand slams since 2014. For Langeliers it was his first professional home run and first since hitting a pair during the Cape Cod League during the summer of his freshman year at Baylor.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature eight of the Braves' Top 30 prospects. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (17), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

150 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: Despite no season in 2020, the M-Braves saw their 150th player make their major league debut. Starting in 2005, the 150 include 32 All-Star Game appearances, 11 Silver Sluggers, 12 Gold Gloves, 11 World Series champs, two Rookies of the Year, and one MVP.

- In 2020, William Contreras, Joe Odom (SEA), Ricardo Sanchez (STL), Cristian Pache, Ian Anderson, Patrick Weigel, Bruce Zimmermann and Tucker Davidson. The first was Brian McCann back in June 2005.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

- The M-Braves will play the South Division in 80 of the 120 games this season. In a schedule quirk, the M-Braves will not play the new Rocket City Trash Pandas this season. The clubs were scheduled to meet during the first series of the 2020 season.

2019 SEASON IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars, and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

