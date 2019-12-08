Barone, Grizzlies Shut out Rush 3-0

Rapid City, South Dakota - Utah Grizzlies goaltender Brad Barone stopped all 24 shots and Tim McGauley, Joe Wegwerth and Brandon Saigeon each had a goal in the 3-0 win over the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night.

McGauley scored 1:33 into the second period to give Utah a 1-0 edge. Grizzlies had 17 shots on goal in the second period and outshot the Rush 26 to 24 in the game.

Joe Wegerth scored his 5th of the season as he got a power play goal 6:58 into the third. Grizz went 1 for 7 on the power play, while the penalty kill was a perfect 3 for 3. Saigeon added an empty net goal to end the scoring. Saigeon had 1 goal and 1 assist on the game. He has 4 goals in his last 4 games.

The story belongs to Brad Barone, who was with the Rush for 2 games last season and he also was with the club to begin the season. It's his first shutout in the ECHL. He had 4 shutouts in his time in the SPHL.

It was a great weekend for McGauley, who had 4 goals and 1 assist and was a +5 in 2 games on the weekend. Griffen Molino had 2 assists tonight and had 5 assists and was a +5 as the Grizzlies outscored the Rush 7 to 5 in the 2 game series.

Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a 3 game series against the defending champion Newfoundland Growlers on December 11th, 13th and 14th. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com

3 stars

1. Tim McGauley (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

2. Brad Barone (Utah) - 24 save shutout.

3. Brandon Saigeon (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

