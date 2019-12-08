Four-Game Road Trip Concludes in Brampton

Brampton, ON - The Reading Royals (13-7-4-0, 30 pts., 2nd North) conclude a four-game road trip at the Brampton Beast (14-8-1-0, 29 pts., 3rd North) Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

All four contests of the trip have been in Canada and Reading is looking for their first win. Sunday marks the second of four straight vs. Brampton. Reading picked up a point in the opener of the trip Tuesday at Newfoundland.

Saturday, Trevor Yates, Ralph Cuddemi and Garret Cockerill scored, but Reading surrendered the go-ahead strike with 6:30 to go to Erik Bradford and suffered a 5-3 defeat. The Royals are 1-2-0-0 at Brampton over the last two seasons.

The Royals and Beast square up for consecutive meetings Dec. 13-14 at Santander Arena, with Star Wars Night on the Friday and Affiliation Night on Saturday, pres. by The Works in Wyomissing.

Saturday was the first of eight games this season between the squads.

Broadcast Coverage: Watch: BCTV (Ch. 15 Comcast, Ch. 19 Service Electric)| Listen: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Royals leaders

Goals: Cuddemi (21)

Assists: DiChiara/Knodel (18)

Points: Cuddemi (34)

PIM: Mitchell (45)

+/-: Knodel (11)

Beast leaders

Goals: Sparks (13)

Assists: Leavens (17)

Points: Sparks/Leavens (27)

PIM: Petgrave (43)

+/-: Leavens (16)

A Royals win would...

Make Reading 8-4-3-0 all-time in Brampton...Give Reading three points on the road trip...Even up the season series, 1-1-0-0.

Trevor comes through at "special times"

Trevor Yates scored his sixth of the season and third of the campaign on the power play to give Reading its opening goal Saturday. Of Yates 11 points, six have come while either up or down a man. He scored Reading's lone short-handed goal of the season vs. Newfoundland in November. Saturday marked the first time he scored a power-play goal against a team other than the Growlers.

The second-year professional has played in all but two Royals games this season.

Cuddemi update

- Career-long 13-game point streak (15+8)

- Leads the league with 21 goals

- Scored Saturday, the first time he's played a game in front of parents live since turning pro four seasons ago.

This Day in Royals History

On Dec. 8, 2007, the Royals rolled over Wheeling, 6-3, to extend the team's unbeaten streak at home to eight games (7-0-1). Terry Denike kicked away 29 shots, while Chris Blight's team-leading 14th of the season was the game-winning strike.

The Royals were in the midst of a couple-week stretch where netminder Jonathan Quick was recalled to the NHL. Arguably the most-famous netminder ever to play for Reading, Quick debuted on Dec. 6, 2007 for Los Angeles.

Once set down to Reading from the end of December through late February, Quick earned a decision in 24 of 25 games, going 16-6-1-1 with a 2.96 goals against average and .905 sv. %.

We'll see ya later, then we won't

The Royals and Beast are in the second game of a stretch where they will play five times in an eight-game span. The teams spar eight times this campaign. Following this month, the clubs face off twice in February and once in March, with only one other trip to the CAA Centre.

Last season, the Royals and Beast didn't play until January and met five times, the fewest number for Reading against any divisional opponent.

How's the Six?

The Royals have won 11 of 27 regular season games ever against Brampton (11-11-5-0). Seven of those wins have come on the road. Reading is 7-4-3-0 all-time at Brampton in the regular season. Last season, the Royals won one of the two played at CAA Centre (formerly the Powerade Centre) to earn a split in the road series.

We'll play you close

The Royals have played the Beast 33 times and 15 games have been decided by a goal. All-time, Reading is 6-2-7-0 in one-goal contests vs. Brampton.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Star Wars Night): Character Appearances | Lightsaber Training Session | Free Souvenir Cup Refills | Postgame Party with players at Cheers! Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Affiliation Night) Toss Bears on the ice after the Royals' first goal | Plush Bear giveaway to first 1,500 fans | Slapshot invites local mascots including Flyers Mascot Gritty to the game | Gritty Meet and Greet Add-Ons Available | Philadelphia Flyers Theme Affiliation Jerseys - Game Worn Jersey Auction Online | $1 Frozen Treats

