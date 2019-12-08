Americans Comeback Leads to Overtime Win

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans and Idaho Steelheads went to overtime for the second night in a row, but tonight it was the Americans grabbing the extra point after Alex Guptill's 10th goal of the season in overtime to give Allen a 4-3 win.

Alex Guptill took a pass from Corey Durocher and fired a shot past Tomas Sholl at the 5:25 mark of the extra session to give the Americans the win and five out of six points on the Idaho trip.

"This win was as big they get," said Americans forward Alex Guptill. "We let one get away last night, and we weren't about to let that happen again. VanWormer (Jared) got the big one in the third and Corey (Durocher) made a great pass to set up my goal. We'll take it and enjoy a couple days off before we play Wichita on Tuesday."

Two rookies also lit the lamp for Allen, as Jack Sadek scored his second of the year on the power play early in the third period. Tyler Sheehy got his 8th of the season in the second period.

The Americans played shorthanded tonight as defenseman Ben Owen missed the game with an upper-body injury. Allen also lost defenseman Stepan Falkovsky in the third period to a game misconduct.

Allen had 29 penalty minutes tonight, while Idaho had 25. The Americans went 1 for 7 on the power play, while Idaho was 0 for 4. The Americans outshot Idaho for the game 41 to 39.

The Allen Americans return to action on Tuesday night at home against the Wichita Thunder at 7:05. Don't forget Tuesday night is also Toys for Tots night in Allen with Fox 4 live on location throughout the night.

