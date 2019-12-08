Everblades Deal Defenseman Campbell to Allen Americans

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have traded defenseman Greg Campbell to the Allen Americans in exchange for future considerations, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Sunday.

Campbell, 24, played two games for the Everblades this season and posted four shots on goal along with two penalty minutes.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Campbell signed with the Everblades this fall after finishing off a four-year career at Union College. He registered eight goals and 43 points in 136 career games with the Dutchmen from 2015-19. After netting only one goal in his first two seasons, Campbell potted seven tallies over his final two seasons, including a career-best four goals as a senior last year. He had a career-high 17 points (3g-14a) as a junior in 2017-18.

