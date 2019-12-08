Mavs Finish Three-In-Three Weekend with Loss in Wichita

December 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





WICHITA, Ks. - The Kansas City Mavericks finished 2-1-0-0 in their three-in-three weekend set after losing 4-1 to the Wichita Thunder Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena. Mavericks defenseman Zach Osburn netted a goal late in regulation and the Mavericks went three-for-three on the penalty kill.

First Period

-No goals were scored.

-The Thunder outshot the Mavericks 11-3 in the period.

Second Period

-Fabrizio Ricci scored for the Thunder at the 2:06 mark of the second period. Brenden De Jong and Beau Starrett assisted on the opening score.

-Wichita doubled their lead at the 3:30 mark on a goal from Stephan Fournier. Chris Crane and Ostap Safin assisted.

-Wichita extended their lead to 3-0 on a goal from Billy Exell. Starrett and Ricci assisted on the goal.

Third Period

-Zach Osburn got the Mavericks on the board late in regulation at the 17:19 mark. Tad Kozun and Ryan Van Stralen assisted on the goal.

-The Thunder added an empty net goal from Patrick Parkkonen at the 17:46 mark. Crane and Jacob Graves assisted on the goal.

Notes & Streaks

-The Mavericks went three-for-three on the penalty kill.

-Goaltender Nick Schneider finished the game with 22 saves on 25 shots.

-The loss ended a four game winning streak and a five-game points streak by the Mavs.

The Mavs now return home for a game against the Indy Fuel Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. It's a Red Robin Two-For-Tuesday. Get buy one terrace or rinkside ticket, get one free and get 50% off any appetizer at Red Robin. After Tuesday, the Mavericks head south for two games against the Florida Everblades on Friday and Saturday at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.