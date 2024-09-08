Baro Blasts Three Extra Base Hits as Cyclones Down Blue Rocks, 5-4, on Season's Final Day

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Thanks to a go-ahead RBI base hit from 2B Kevin Villavicencio in the bottom of the eighth inning, combined with three extra base hits from 3B Boston Baro, the Brooklyn Cyclones defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 5-4, on the final day of the 2024 regular season.

With the teams tied at 4-4, Villavicencio completed Brooklyn's two-out rally, driving home RF Jefrey De Los Santos, who had doubled in the prior at-bat.

Baro enjoyed an outstanding final game of his campaign, reaching safely in all four of his plate appearances. He notched two doubles, a triple and a walk. Baro joined INF Nick Lorusso as the only Cyclones player to put together a three-extra-base hit game.

Brooklyn opened the scoring in the bottom of the first right from the jump. After CF Nick Morabito walked to begin the frame, Baro brought him home on an RBI triple to plate the game's first run.

Wilmington responded immediately. In the second, the Blue Rocks tagged LHP Zach Thornton for three runs. With a man on second and two down, 1B Joe Naranjo brought home 2B Gavin Dugas to tie the game at 1.

Then, Naranjo advanced to second on a wild pitch, before scoring on an RBI single from C Maxwell Romero Jr. From there, SS Armando Cruz laced a triple to center, plating Romero Jr. and giving Wilmington a 3-1 lead.

Brooklyn trimmed the deficit to one in the third thanks to an RBI double from Baro.

In the fourth, the 'Clones seized the lead. First, RF Omar De Los Santos singled home SS William Lugo to tie the game.

Moments later, Villavicencio drove a ball deep enough to the outfield to score De Los Santos on a sac fly and put Brooklyn in front, 4-3.

The Blue Rocks responded yet again, pulling even in the fifth. With men on the corners and two gone, RF Jared McKenzie singled to right, tying the game at 4-4.

Brooklyn would surge back into the lead in the eighth. After the first two batters of the frame struck out, Jefrey De Los Santos doubled to put the go-ahead run on the bases. Then, Villavicencio lined a single to center, plating De Los Santos to give Brooklyn the lead.

RHP Alfred Vega slammed the door shut in the ninth, facing the minimum en route to his first save of the season.

Neither Brooklyn nor Wilmington qualified for the 2024 South Atlantic League Postseason. The Cyclones return to action - against the Blue Rocks, no less - on Friday April 4th, 2025 for Opening Day.

