Renegades Head to Playoffs with a Win

September 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades finished their regular season on a high note on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park, defeating the Asheville Tourists 8-1 for their seventh win in their last eight games.

Josh Grosz continued his dominant form in his last regular season start. He allowed just one hit and one run in five frames while striking out seven. Grosz (4-2) has struck out five-or-more batters in his last four starts. Since June 28, Grosz has been charged with just nine earned runs in 64 innings, good for a 1.26 ERA.

Hudson Valley took an early lead in the bottom of the first when Brendan Jones walked before stealing second and third and scoring on an Omar Martinez RBI single. After Garrett Martin was hit by a pitch, Jackson Castillo scored Martinez on an RBI hit of his own, and Martin later scored on a Dylan Jasso sacrifice fly to give Hudson Valley a 3-0 lead.

Asheville got on the board in the fourth with a solo home run by Oliver Carrillo off Grosz. In the bottom of the fourth the Gades answered back as Antonio Gomez walked and Owen Cobb reached on a catcher's interference. With the bases loaded later in the inning, a wild pitch scored Gomez and a throwing error by catcher Garret Guillmette allowed Cobb to come home and to extend the Renegades lead to 5-1.

The Renegades continued to tack on runs throughout the game, as Jasso brought in Martinez with another sacrifice fly in the fifth. In the seventh Martinez singled and Martin was again hit by a pitch. An RBI single from Hall scored Martinez, and Jasso drove home Martin with a single for his third RBI of the day, extending the advantage to 8-1.

Martinez finished the game 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Jasso was 1-for-2 with 3 RBIs.

Behind Grosz, the Renegades bullpen capped off an outstanding series. Mason Vinyard, Joel Valdez, Thomas Balboni, and Harrison Cohen each threw 1.0 scoreless inning, and combined to allow three hits and strike out nine. In the six-game series, the bullpen allowed just three earned runs in 27.2 frames.

POSTGAME NOTES: The win capped off the winningest regular season in Renegades history, with the team finishing 73-58, better than the 71 wins posted by the 2021 and 2022 teams... Hudson Valley finished the regular season with a 47-19 (.712) record at home, the best home record in Minor League Baseball in 2024, and tied for 14th-best in MiLB since the 2005 season.

After a day off on Monday, the Renegades will begin their postseason run on Tuesday with Game 1 of the SAL North Division Series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For tickets and more information slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

