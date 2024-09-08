Crawdads Fall 4-3 in Finale

Hickory, NC - The Rome Emperors scored three times in the eighth inning to claim a 4-3 win at LP Frans on Sunday afternoon in the 2024 season finale.

The win for Rome levels their 2024 regular season record at 64-64, as they will play in Bowling Green, Kentucky for the SAL South Division Championship Series against the Hot Rods beginning Tuesday night.

The Crawdads took a 2-1 lead in the second inning Cal Stark's two-run single that scored Yeison Morrobel and Gleider Figureo.

David Davalillo pitched six innings, allowing one run while scattering nine hits to give the Crawdads a chance to earn a split in their final South Atlantic League series.

The Emperors scratched four hits in the eighth to reclaim the lead, as relievers Samuel Strickland and William Silva pitched final two frames, retiring six straight Hickory hitters.

Giomar Diaz picked up the win for Rome, as Silva earned his second save of the year, the second this week for the Florida right-hander.

Morrobel added a multi-hit game to his big weekend, as the outfielder hit a walk-off three-run homer for the Crawdads on Saturday in a 9-6 win.

The Crawdads finish the 2024 season with a 62-70 record.

The Hickory Crawdads will open the 2025 season on April 4 in Kannapolis, NC, as a member of the Carolina League. The opening series will be a three-game set against the Cannon Ballers, Class-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Opening at LP Frans Stadium will be April 8, against the Augusta GreenJackets, the Atlanta Braves Class-A affiliate.

